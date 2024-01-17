New location and an indoor track for Hobby Time RC

GREAT FALLS — Hobby Time RC in Great Falls recently moved to a new location - and is ready to unveil an indoor racing track. Watch the video above for details.

The time has finally come. After many long days and late nights we are in our new building. Special thanks to our amazing customers for helping us make this dream come true. We are open and if we are open our tracks are open for use at no charge. We do ask to look over the cars before they are run to verify cleanliness and chassis protectors. Come on up and see our new store.

The new facility is at 2701 Old Airport Road. For more information, click here, or call 406-727-5557.

