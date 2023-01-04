New member of Great Falls Emergency Services - a very good boy

Great Falls Emergency Services has a new team member - and this "Medic" has four legs and a tail.

Medic is a Cocker Spaniel, and while may not be an EMT, he is truly the "goodest" of boys.

Justin Grohs, manager of GFES, explained, “For folks who are running some pretty tough, difficult calls, seeing people at their worst come back to the station that's welcoming and have this friendly helper to give them a lick and to give them a pat or scratch behind the ears.”

Medic loves his forever owner, GFRES administrative assistant Misty Groves, and the team says that he can be shy when she isn’t around. But if you offer a treat and a scratch, Medic is a pal for life.

“He's definitely not a guard dog, but he is. He's a good dog and he's just, you know, just nice to be able to come back and give him some loving and having him sit in your lap for a little bit and give him some treats, give him some of your lunch, all that kind of stuff,” said EMT Elijah Barnhill.

Medic takes naps, steals snacks, and helps run the office. He also gets some time outside for some fresh air and a potty break.

“He's just here for us and he's kind of that relaxing calm in the station. He's a very chill, calm dog. And in a job that is not often calm, it's nice to have that,” said EMT Katelyn Throckmorton as she took Medic on a walk.

When the day comes to an end, Medic goes back to his new home with 50 acres, eager to relax and then gear up for another hard day at the office.

“He’s kind of a permanent addition to the operation here,” said Grohs.

