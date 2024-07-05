New opening date for 'Aim High Big Sky Aquatic & Recreation Center'

The Scheels Aim High Big Sky Aquatic & Recreation Center is scheduled to open on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. followed by facility tours, and the facility will be open for full operation.

The facility had been scheduled to open several days ago, but the opening was postponed due to a "glitch with the electrical system."

The new facility features a full court gymnasium, eight-lane lap pool, sauna, universal changing rooms, cardio and weight machines, elevated walking track, splash pad, community enrichment classes, group fitness, special events, and a giant water slide.



Passes and memberships are available at the Great Falls Park and Recreation Administration offices, or at the facility located at 900 29th Street South (in Lions Park). Click here for information about fees and passes.

From May 6, 2024:



