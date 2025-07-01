New outdoor kennel coming to Great Falls Animal Shelter

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Animal Shelter is getting ready to break ground on a major upgrade, and it’s something both staff and shelter dogs will be excited about.

The agency said in a news release that thanks to full funding and final approval, the shelter is scheduled to begin construction this summer on a brand-new outdoor kennel and play yard.

The project includes 20 individual 10x10 kennels, two large group play areas, and two medium-sized kennels designed for dog meet-and-greets, training, and behavioral evaluations.

There will also be designated seating areas where staff, volunteers, and potential adopters can watch dogs interact during playgroups, training sessions, and meet-and-greets.

Shelter staff say it’s a game changer for the dogs there. “Currently, our dogs spend a significant amount of time indoors in their kennels,” said Joseph Parchen, Community Relations Specialist. “The opportunity to enjoy fresh air, natural sunlight, playgroups, and enhanced training resources won’t just benefit them while they’re with us—it will better prepare them for success in their future homes.”

The project is funded by a grant from the ASPCA Northern Tier Shelter Initiative.

The funding is aimed at specifically helping shelters reduce kennel decline and behavioral euthanasia among medium and large breed dogs, which made up 82% of the Great Falls Animal Shelter’s dog intakes in 2023.

Earlier this year, shelter staff also completed a specialized group-play training called Dogs Playing for Life through the Bitterroot Humane Association.

The program will help them safely and effectively manage group play, evaluate behavior in different environments, and increase socialization, which are crucial steps in helping dogs find their forever homes.

The project is expected to be completed by September 2025.

The Great Falls Animal Shelter is at 1010 25th Avenue NE. For more information, call 406-454-2276, or click here to visit the website.

