New owners for El Comedor restaurant in Great Falls

Owners of El Comedor are retiring
Posted at 5:47 PM, Apr 21, 2022
GREAT FALLS — The owners of El Comedor restaurant are retiring, and handing over the reins of the popular Great Falls restaurant.

From the Facebook page: "Come see us before April 30th. We will be doing a remodel as of May 1st. We are not changing the great food or recipes after reopening. Still going to be a local owner."

El Comedor is located at 1120 25th Street South.

