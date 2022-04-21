New owners for El Comedor restaurant in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The owners of El Comedor restaurant are retiring, and handing over the reins of the popular Great Falls restaurant.

From the Facebook page : "Come see us before April 30th. We will be doing a remodel as of May 1st. We are not changing the great food or recipes after reopening. Still going to be a local owner."

El Comedor is located at 1120 25th Street South.



TRENDING ARTICLES

