New owners for Family Affair restaurant in Great Falls

The Family Affair restaurant at 616 26th Street North had its last day on Friday, September 23 - but it will re-open in several weeks with new owners.

In July 2018, after sustaining some damage when a car “bumped” into the building, the owners - sisters Linda and Karla - did some re-designing and updating. When it re-opened a few weeks later, they explained they had been planning on retiring within the next year, but because of the amount of damages from the crash and investing in the re-design, they decided to stay open for a few more years.

Now that time has come, with new owners Jonathan and Jacquie Scott ready to serve all of the restaurant's loyal customers.

The Scotts plan to re-open the restaurant in early November and intend to keep similar menu items and recipes, while also adding their own touches, as well as being open on weekends.



