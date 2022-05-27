New owners for The Sting Sports Pub & Grill

GREAT FALLS — Ownership of The Sting Sports Pub & Grill & 5th Quarter Casino will be changing hands in the coming weeks.

The bar/restaurant, located at 1121 5th Street South - has been around since 1982, but will soon go by a different name - "The Stadium Sports Bar and Casino."

Owners Rich and Sara Hollis owned the sports bar for 21 years, and have sold the the building to Todd and Lara Clark.

"We've had the bar for 21 years," Rich said. "With having the Hi Ho and The Sting, it was just kind of getting to be a lot, and I thought it was time for The Sting to get some new eyes, take it to another level, and when Todd and Lara Clark came in and talked, and they decided to make an offer, they were the perfect fit, they were local. I wanted to sell locally owned, and I was tired so it's time to start spending more time with family.

He explained, "I bought the place because it's family-oriented, for kids' room, and you can still come as an adult and have fun with your child, and then be able to still interact ... Some of the funnest times I had were Bobcat-Griz weekends. We do a tailgate party. Also, so many fundraisers to where this place is so full of Great Falls people supporting each other that it was just awesome. When my wife and I purchased this, we wanted to make sure that we were giving back to the community as much as they were giving to us, and we hope we've done that over the years.:

Rich added, "Todd and Lara have a couple of other places in town. Their families are from here, and it was just real important for my wife and I to stay local and that it's not part of a chain restaurant, and they're going to carry on a tradition, and I think they are going to make it new eyes and a lot of fun."



TRENDING ARTICLES

