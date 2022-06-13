New physical therapy business opens in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Development Authority estimates at least several dozen businesses have opened in town this year. They anticipate even more in the second half of the year.

Great Falls continues to grow with more people and businesses coming to town. The GFDA has seen a lot of growth the last six months and says Great Falls has a lot of momentum when it comes to new businesses and development.

“We’ve seen increasing activity. It’s been happening all year long and it’s across industry sector,” GFDA president Brett Doney said. “We’re seeing it in retail, office, manufacturing. It’s very exciting. When you get momentum going, you get interest. And what attracts investment and new businesses is local success. So now that we have the momentum going, it’s building on itself.”

The GFDA added that there are some projects that have yet to be announced and are planning on releasing some of them later in the year.

One of the latest businesses that has been announced and opened is OrthoRehab, a physical therapy clinic run by Ben Moerkerke.

He is originally from Conrad and wanted to stay local. He says it makes sense for his clinic as well - the more people you have in a community, the more people that may need physical therapy.

“I have seen a great need. There are a lot of great therapists here but I think the population is growing pretty quickly,” Moerkerke said. “I’ve had a few patients in. It’s kind of been word of mouth right now but getting my name out and doing some other advertising. I’m happy to be back in Great Falls.”

OrthoRehab is located at 1110 9th Street South.

