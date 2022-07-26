Watch Now
New restaurant coming to Great Falls

Posted at 9:59 AM, Jul 26, 2022
The Rib & Chop House announced on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, that it has signed a lease to open a restaurant in downtown Great Falls.

The company said in a news release that the 5,000-plus square-foot restaurant will be at 21 Third Street North - the former location of a Wells Fargo bank.

The restaurant will have 225 seats, including a 1,200 square-foot outdoor patio with seating for 40.

The menu features steak, ribs, shrimp, salmon, jambalaya, and more.

It is scheduled to open in early 2023.

The Rib & Chop House was founded in 2001 and has restaurants in Billings, Bozeman, Butte, and Livingston, along with locations in Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, and Utah.

Location of planned Rib & Chop House in downtown Great Falls

