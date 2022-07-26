New restaurant coming to Great Falls

The Rib & Chop House announced on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, that it has signed a lease to open a restaurant in downtown Great Falls.

The company said in a news release that the 5,000-plus square-foot restaurant will be at 21 Third Street North - the former location of a Wells Fargo bank.

The restaurant will have 225 seats, including a 1,200 square-foot outdoor patio with seating for 40.

The menu features steak, ribs, shrimp, salmon, jambalaya, and more.

It is scheduled to open in early 2023.

The Rib & Chop House was founded in 2001 and has restaurants in Billings, Bozeman, Butte, and Livingston, along with locations in Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, and Utah.

We will update you as we get more information.



TRENDING NOW

