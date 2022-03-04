New restaurant opens in downtown Great Falls
Posted at 6:09 PM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 20:10:30-05
GREAT FALLS — Paniolo Cafe & Creative Catering opened recently in downtown Great Falls.
The Hawaiian restaurant is at 600 Central Avenue (suite 109), in the space formerly occupied by Food Frenzy.
