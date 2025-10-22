New restaurants and businesses in Great Falls (October 2025)

A roundup of new restaurants and businesses in Great Falls, and changes to some current businesses.
WHAT: Xóchitl
WHERE: 300 First Avenue South
WHEN: No opening date announced yet.
The Mexican restaurant is in the building formerly occupied Kellergeist, and before that, Bert & Ernie's restaurant. The Facebook page says: "Great Falls, something delicious is coming your way - where cocina & tequila come together." No word yet on when it plans to open.
WHAT: Great Falls Northern Lounge
WHERE: 3800 10th Avenue South
WHEN: No opening date announced yet.
The Great Falls Northern Lounge is being built in the parking lot of Montana Lil's Casino & Liquor Store.
WHAT: Pomodoro Italian Restaurant
WHERE: 1008 20th Street South
WHEN: Late October
Pomodoro (Facebook) is in the building that formerly housed Mrs. Wright's Pasties. They plan to serve fresh pastas, piadinas, and dolci, and will also serve gluten-free pasta.
WHAT: Big Sky Bungee
WHERE: 1020 Central Avenue
WHEN: Fall 2025
Big Sky Bungee describes itself as a Gym/Physical Fitness Center and Pilates Studio. They will host an open house on November 1st from 10am to 4pm, and invite people to "try on a harness, jump, fly, and see what all the hype’s about!"
WHAT: Sealed Relics
WHERE: 725 First Avenue North
Sealed Relics opened earlier this month; it specializes in trading cards and collectibles.
WHAT: Pizza Ranch
WHERE: 2515 10th Avenue South
The restaurant opened several weeks ago and features pizza and chicken, and has an "arcade zone" of more than 5,000 square feet, along with themed party rooms.
WHAT: Heroes Rise Coffee
WHERE: 5600 Seventh Avenue South
The shop expects to officially open in early November and will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
WHAT: Planet Earth
WHERE: 116 Central Avenue
WHEN: No closure date announced yet
The decades-long fixture on Central Avenue announced several days ago that it will be closing. The quirky shop sells clothing, greeting cards, jewelry, and more.
WHAT: Coffee Republic
WHERE: 1000 Central Avenue West
OPENING: Now open
Coffee Republic opened its third Great Falls location several weeks ago. Coffee Republic opened its first store in Great Falls in 2022 at 3615 10th Avenue South, and then opened a location in the Fox Farm Neighborhood.
WHAT: Town Pump Lounge/Casino
WHERE: 1525 Third Street NW
WHEN: No opening date announced yet
The building that formerly housed New Peking restaurant and then a Best Wok restaurant has been demolished within the last several days. A new lounge/casino will be built on the site.
WHAT: Panera Bread
WHERE: 1322 10th Avenue South
OPENING: Not yet announced
Panera Bread is a counter-serve bakery/cafe chain serving sandwiches, salads, and more. It is being built in the space formerly occupied by JB's Restaurant.
WHAT: Texas Roadhouse
WHERE: 1216 10th Avenue South
OPENING: Not yet announced
Texas Roadhouse is a 664-unit steakhouse chain; there are locations in Billings, Bozeman, and Missoula. It is being built in the space formerly occupied by Fiesta En Jalisco, and before that, Applemill Grill.
WHAT: Elevation 3330
WHERE: 410 Central Avenue
WHEN: Now open
The downtown business re-opened Tuesday, September 9, 2025. The second-story business initially opened in April 2019, and closed several months ago. It features an open-air balcony that overlooks the street below.
WHAT: Sweet Junes Freeze Dried Candy & More
WHERE: Times Square Building (525 Central Avenue)
WHEN: Opened on September 2

WHAT: Three Moons Body Shop
WHERE: 118 Central Avenue (Suite 2)
WHEN: August 27
The piercing studio/tattoo shop will open in its new location downtown on August 27, and will host a grand opening event starting at 5pm.
WHAT: WinCo Foods
WHERE: 301 Northwest Bypass
OPENING: Not yet announced
WinCo Foods is now registered as the owner of the building that formerly was Shopko, but no details of development have been released at this point. WinCo operates grocery stores in several Montana communities, including Helena, Bozeman, and Billings.
WHAT: Car wash
WHERE: 833 Smelter Avenue NE
OPENING: Not yet announced
FORMERLY: Ryan's Cash & Carry
WHAT: Clearwater Credit Union
WHERE: First Avenue North/Park Drive
OPENING: Not yet announced
FORMERLY: Hardee's restaurant
WHAT: Halle Properties
WHERE: 2400 10th Avenue South
OPENING: Not yet announced
FORMERLY: Loading Zone/Playground
The site was formerly occupied by the Loading Zone bar, which closed in 2022. The site is now owned by Halle Properties, which manages real estate for the retailer Discount Tire.
OTHER RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
BEST WOK: After being closed for several months, Best Wok re-opened on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 1800 10th Avenue South in Great Falls.
CHICK-FIL-A: The City of Great Falls confirmed that Chick-fil-A has submitted a preliminary traffic impact study to the city, which is an assessment of potential impacts a proposed development project might have on surrounding roads. The location is 711 10th Avenue South. The study will be reviewed by the City and the Montana Department of Transportation for a potential restaurant location at 711 10th Avenue South. The city provided the following statement on the situation: "Chick-fil-A hasn't yet filed any paperwork with the City for demolition of the former paint building remaining on that block, nor has it filed any paperwork for the construction of a new restaurant. The traffic study submittal is a good sign the project is moving forward, however." The popular fast-food restaurant specializes in chicken sandwiches and waffle fries, and has more than 3,000 locations across the country, including several in Montana.
ASIAN MIX: Located in Holiday Village Mall, Asian Mix opened in April 2025. The menu features Chinese, Thai, and Myanmar food, along with sushi, and notes that all items are available on a "spicy level" of 1 to 5.
HOWARD'S PIZZA: The iconic Howard's Pizza delivery trucks in Great Falls will soon be a thing of the past. The popular pizzeria announced this week that effective August 18, all delivery orders must be made online and will be delivered via DoorDash. The company said: "Recently, we made the hard decision to shift our delivery operations to DoorDash, a move driven by several economic factors that have made this transition necessary." Howard's Pizza cited rising delivery costs and cost-efficiency as factors in the change. We contacted Howard's Pizza to get more information; they declined to be interviewed. Click here to read more. Howard's Pizza has four locations in Great Falls.
THE COLLECTIVE - VINTAGE EMPORIUM: Opened several weeks ago at 522 Central Avenue, selling antiques, collectibles, and vintage items. Open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.