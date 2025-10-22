New restaurants and businesses in Great Falls (October 2025)

A roundup of new restaurants and businesses in Great Falls, and changes to some current businesses.

WHAT: Xóchitl

WHERE: 300 First Avenue South

WHEN: No opening date announced yet.

The Mexican restaurant is in the building formerly occupied Kellergeist, and before that, Bert & Ernie's restaurant. The Facebook page says: "Great Falls, something delicious is coming your way - where cocina & tequila come together." No word yet on when it plans to open.



WHAT: Great Falls Northern Lounge

WHERE: 3800 10th Avenue South

WHEN: No opening date announced yet.

The Great Falls Northern Lounge is being built in the parking lot of Montana Lil's Casino & Liquor Store.

David Sherman

WHAT: Pomodoro Italian Restaurant

WHERE: 1008 20th Street South

WHEN: Late October

Pomodoro (Facebook) is in the building that formerly housed Mrs. Wright's Pasties. They plan to serve fresh pastas, piadinas, and dolci, and will also serve gluten-free pasta.

David Sherman Pomodoro Restaurant in Great Falls

WHAT: Big Sky Bungee

WHERE: 1020 Central Avenue

WHEN: Fall 2025

Big Sky Bungee describes itself as a Gym/Physical Fitness Center and Pilates Studio. They will host an open house on November 1st from 10am to 4pm, and invite people to "try on a harness, jump, fly, and see what all the hype’s about!"

Click here to visit the Facebook page.

WHAT: Sealed Relics

WHERE: 725 First Avenue North

Sealed Relics opened earlier this month; it specializes in trading cards and collectibles. Click here to visit the Facebook page.

Sealed Relics

WHAT: Pizza Ranch

WHERE: 2515 10th Avenue South

The restaurant opened several weeks ago and features pizza and chicken, and has an "arcade zone" of more than 5,000 square feet, along with themed party rooms. Click here to visit the Facebook page.

Pizza Ranch is now open in Great Falls

WHAT: Heroes Rise Coffee

WHERE: 5600 Seventh Avenue South

The shop expects to officially open in early November and will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Watch the video here:

Heroes Rise Coffee now open in Great Falls

WHAT: Planet Earth

WHERE: 116 Central Avenue

WHEN: No closure date announced yet

The decades-long fixture on Central Avenue announced several days ago that it will be closing. The quirky shop sells clothing, greeting cards, jewelry, and more.

David Sherman

WHAT: Coffee Republic

WHERE: 1000 Central Avenue West

OPENING: Now open

Coffee Republic opened its third Great Falls location several weeks ago. Coffee Republic opened its first store in Great Falls in 2022 at 3615 10th Avenue South, and then opened a location in the Fox Farm Neighborhood.

Coffee Republic

WHAT: Town Pump Lounge/Casino

WHERE: 1525 Third Street NW

WHEN: No opening date announced yet

The building that formerly housed New Peking restaurant and then a Best Wok restaurant has been demolished within the last several days. A new lounge/casino will be built on the site.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video:

New lounge and casino for NW Great Falls

WHAT: Panera Bread

WHERE: 1322 10th Avenue South

OPENING: Not yet announced

Panera Bread is a counter-serve bakery/cafe chain serving sandwiches, salads, and more. It is being built in the space formerly occupied by JB's Restaurant.

Panera Bread being built (MTN News photo)

WHAT: Texas Roadhouse

WHERE: 1216 10th Avenue South

OPENING: Not yet announced

Texas Roadhouse is a 664-unit steakhouse chain; there are locations in Billings, Bozeman, and Missoula. It is being built in the space formerly occupied by Fiesta En Jalisco, and before that, Applemill Grill.

Texas Roadhouse being built (MTN News photo)

WHAT: Elevation 3330

WHERE: 410 Central Avenue

WHEN: Now open

The downtown business re-opened Tuesday, September 9, 2025. The second-story business initially opened in April 2019, and closed several months ago. It features an open-air balcony that overlooks the street below.

MTN News Elevation 3330 in downtown Great Falls (July 2019)

WHAT: Sweet Junes Freeze Dried Candy & More

WHERE: Times Square Building (525 Central Avenue)

WHEN: Opened on September 2

Click here to visit the Facebook page.



WHAT: Three Moons Body Shop

WHERE: 118 Central Avenue (Suite 2)

WHEN: August 27

The piercing studio/tattoo shop will open in its new location downtown on August 27, and will host a grand opening event starting at 5pm. Click here to visit the website.



WHAT: WinCo Foods

WHERE: 301 Northwest Bypass

OPENING: Not yet announced

WinCo Foods is now registered as the owner of the building that formerly was Shopko, but no details of development have been released at this point. WinCo operates grocery stores in several Montana communities, including Helena, Bozeman, and Billings.



WHAT: Car wash

WHERE: 833 Smelter Avenue NE

OPENING: Not yet announced

FORMERLY: Ryan's Cash & Carry

Car wash being built (MTN News photo)

WHAT: Clearwater Credit Union

WHERE: First Avenue North/Park Drive

OPENING: Not yet announced

FORMERLY: Hardee's restaurant

WHAT: Halle Properties

WHERE: 2400 10th Avenue South

OPENING: Not yet announced

FORMERLY: Loading Zone/Playground

The site was formerly occupied by the Loading Zone bar, which closed in 2022. The site is now owned by Halle Properties, which manages real estate for the retailer Discount Tire.

OTHER RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

BEST WOK: After being closed for several months, Best Wok re-opened on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 1800 10th Avenue South in Great Falls.

CHICK-FIL-A: The City of Great Falls confirmed that Chick-fil-A has submitted a preliminary traffic impact study to the city, which is an assessment of potential impacts a proposed development project might have on surrounding roads. The location is 711 10th Avenue South. The study will be reviewed by the City and the Montana Department of Transportation for a potential restaurant location at 711 10th Avenue South. The city provided the following statement on the situation: "Chick-fil-A hasn’t yet filed any paperwork with the City for demolition of the former paint building remaining on that block, nor has it filed any paperwork for the construction of a new restaurant. The traffic study submittal is a good sign the project is moving forward, however." The popular fast-food restaurant specializes in chicken sandwiches and waffle fries, and has more than 3,000 locations across the country, including several in Montana.

ASIAN MIX: Located in Holiday Village Mall, Asian Mix opened in April 2025. The menu features Chinese, Thai, and Myanmar food, along with sushi, and notes that all items are available on a "spicy level" of 1 to 5.

HOWARD'S PIZZA: The iconic Howard's Pizza delivery trucks in Great Falls will soon be a thing of the past. The popular pizzeria announced this week that effective August 18, all delivery orders must be made online and will be delivered via DoorDash. The company said: "Recently, we made the hard decision to shift our delivery operations to DoorDash, a move driven by several economic factors that have made this transition necessary." Howard's Pizza cited rising delivery costs and cost-efficiency as factors in the change. We contacted Howard's Pizza to get more information; they declined to be interviewed. Click here to read more. Howard's Pizza has four locations in Great Falls.

THE COLLECTIVE - VINTAGE EMPORIUM: Opened several weeks ago at 522 Central Avenue, selling antiques, collectibles, and vintage items. Open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Click here to visit the Facebook page.