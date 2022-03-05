Watch
New venture in Great Falls features a compounding pharmacy and a yoga studio

Montana Apothecary &amp; Compounding now open in Great Falls
Montana Apothecary & Compounding and Habit
Posted at 12:39 PM, Mar 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-05 14:49:36-05

GREAT FALLS — A new venture focused on health and wellness opened in Great Falls recently at 1921 11th Avenue South.

One part of the business is Montana Apothecary & Compounding, which is a retail and compounding pharmacy.

The website explains: "Our lab contains equipment that is not found at most pharmacies, enabling our technicians to compound precise medications to match the prescriber’s exact specifications."

The other side of the business is called Habit, and it features a yoga studio and a boutique that sells "athleisure" wear and gear.

