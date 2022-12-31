New Year's Eve ball drop in Great Falls

The Times Square building in downtown Great Falls is preparing for a new year, and they’re bringing back something they introduced last year - a ball drop and festive party.

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. at 525 Central Avenue on Saturday, December 31, 2022, and admission is free.

It will feature hot drinks, food, live music, a vendor market, and "a building full of friends to ring in the new year with!"

Event organizers say: "We encourage you all to visit and warm up inside other local businesses in the area leading up to the ball drop at midnight!"

The event is hosted by Times Square Great Falls and Bass Clef School of Music & Fine Arts.

Last year, Times Square owner Tim Bass explained that he was thrilled to be able to organize an event like this and bring something different to downtown.

“I was sitting there thinking you know, what can I do to get people to come downtown and come into our building? And so with that in mind, I started thinking outside the box and started thinking about the Times Square in New York,” Bass said. “What would it take to create that same vibe, that same atmosphere, on our street? We’re really excited to be able to do that this year and bring more people downtown.”



Video preview of last year's event:

