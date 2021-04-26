Newton named as new chief of Great Falls Police Department

GREAT FALLS — City Manager Greg Doyon announced on Monday afternoon that Captain Jeff Newton has been chosen as the next chief of the Great Falls Police Department.

The three final candidates were Newton, Captain Rob Moccasin, and Lieutenant Doug Otto.

During Monday's news conference, Doyon praised all of the candidates, saying they were all well-qualified: "There were several very strong internal candidates and I appreciate all of them, I appreciate all of what they bring to their respective positions and to their jobs."

Newton has served the Great Falls Police Department for more than 22 years, and was the only finalist who made a complete rotation in all three bureaus as a Captain: investigations, patrol, and support services.

“Through this process, I just want to thank everybody for being here,” said Newton. “What a humbling, humbling privilege to be standing here in front of everybody, I mean, wow. I look forward to working with everybody here, because the GFPD is, I feel, we are the best organization in the state and I truly believe that.”

Doyon consulted with the City’s Leadership team and elected officials, community members, and Neighborhood Council representatives for feedback on who would best fill the position.

David Bowen retired as the police chief on April 2nd. Moccasin has been serving as the interim chief since then.