Night Market returns to Great Falls this evening

The Downtown Night Market will be held in Great Falls on Friday, June 24th, celebrating the first week of summer.

The event will be along the 300 and 400 blocks of Central Avenue, and will feature crafts, vendors, and live music.

The Downtown Night Market started in 2018.

Kellie Pierce of the Downtown Great Falls Association said, "The Downtown Night Market we started just as a way to get the community downtown, a promotional event that also lets vendors come down and kind of get ready for Farmers Market the next day."

She added, "We typically do it on a Friday night so that they can come to town early if they're from out of town and then turn around and do the Farmers Market in the morning. It's a great opportunity for folks to bring their families and stroll around downtown."

The Downtown Night Market will run from 5pm-9pm on Friday, June 24th.