'Nightmare Before Candy Canes' highlights Halloween decor in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — One of the community's favorite Christmas-time events is "Candy Cane Lane," which highlights festive decor around Great Falls in December and has become a yearly tradition for many people.

Now there's a similar event focused on Halloween: "Nightmare Before Candy Canes."

Organizers said in a Facebook post: "It’s time to get spooky, Great Falls! This year, we’re kicking off the season with a community-wide Halloween map — Nightmare Before Candy Canes. Families all across town can join in by decorating their homes, handing out candy, or even offering allergy-friendly 'Teal Pumpkin' treats."

What is it?
This is a driving map that lists all the best Halloween stops in Great Falls. Families can drive around, check out decorated houses, trick-or-treat stops, and teal pumpkin safe homes — and then vote for their favorites!

Your house can be on the map if you are:
• Decorated for Halloween
• A great trick-or-treat stop
• Handing out candy
• Teal Pumpkin Safe (allergy-friendly treats)

Important Dates:
• The first map will be posted October 13 on the Great Falls Candy Cane Lane Facebook page.
• Send in your address by October 12 to be included on that first release!
• Don’t worry — new houses can still be added after the 13th. We’ll keep updating the map as more families join in.

How to Join:
1. Decorate your house, hand out candy, or set up as a teal pumpkin safe stop.
2. Send us your address by October 12 for the first release.
3. Watch for the map on Facebook and keep sharing updates!

Voting: After you tour the houses, come back and vote for your favorite! The home with the most votes will win a special Prize.

If you would like to register your home, click here.

Follow along here on Facebook: Great Falls Candy Cane Lane

Video from 2023 Candy Cane Lane:

