No injuries, home destroyed in overnight fire in Great Falls

An overnight fire in Great Falls destroyed a residence, but fortunately there were no injuries.

Assistant Fire Chief Mike McIntosh provided the following information in a news release:

Last evening at 12:35 am a trailer house was reported on fire at 1436 8th Ave NW. Great Falls Fire Rescues C-Platoon’s Battalion 1, Engine 2, Engine 3, Engine 4, and Ladder 3 were dispatched at 12:36 am.



Engine 2 was the first arriving apparatus on scene at 12:41 am, Engine 1 arrived at 12:42, Engine 4 arrived at 12:44, and Engine 3 who came from the east end of town, arrived at 12:51. On arrival, Engine 2 found the trailer to be fully engulfed in fire.



The fire was threatening the house to the west, where it caused minor heat damage. From the time the call came into the 911 Center, it took crews 33 minutes to have the fire fully under control.

The owner was not home was at the time of the fire, and there were no pets in the house at the time.

The trailer is considered to be a total loss; there is no estimate on the value.

The owner of the home has been notified of available Red Cross services.

GFFR said the cause of the fire was unattended cooking equipment, and it was accidental.

We will update you if we get more information.



