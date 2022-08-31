No injuries in overnight apartment fire in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Last night, Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to a fire at 1101 5th Avenue North for a fire in a third-floor apartment.

Assistant Fire Chief Mike McIntosh said in a news release that firefighters found the occupants of the building evacuating the building, and the third floor was filled with smoke.

GFFR crews quickly accessed the apartment where they extinguished a mattress, which was on fire in a bedroom. The contained the fire to the one unit.

The apartment where the fire occurred sustained mostly smoke damage from the fire. No other apartments in the apartment building suffered any damage from the fire.

All occupants of the apartment complex made it out safely and were accounted for. All pets in the apartment complex also made it out safely and were accounted for.

GFFR and the Great Falls Police Department determined the fire started on the mattress in the apartment, but the cause has not yet been determined.



