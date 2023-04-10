No injuries in early-morning apartment fire in Great Falls

Emergency crews responded to a small fire on Monday, April 10, 2023, at the Rockcress Commons apartment complex (2209 24th Avenue South).

Great Falls Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Mike McIntosh said in a news that firefighters were called out at 4:35 a.m. and found a fire on a third floor balcony.

They were able to quickly control the fire, preventing the flames from spreading into the apartment or the attic of the building.

There was no damage to the interior of the apartment; the only damage was to items on the balcony and to the exterior siding.

There were no injuries, and the occupants were not displaced.

Firefighters determined the fire was caused by a resident putting a cigarette into a pot with potting soil.



GFFR provided the following information: