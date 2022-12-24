No injuries in early-morning fire in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Emergency crews responded to a small fire outside of an apartment building in Great Falls on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

Great Falls Fire Rescue said that firefighters were dispatched at 2:52 a.m. to the fire near the intersection of of Eighth Street South and Fifth Avenue South.

They found a small cat litter box on fire outside the apartment building, and firefighters quickly extinguished the fire before it could affect the apartment building.

Officers with the Great Falls Police Department made contact with a woman seen leaving the scene of the fire.

According to GFFR, the woman admitted starting the litter box on fire, and officers detained her for intentionally setting the fire.

There was no damage done to the apartment building, and no injuries as a result of the fire.

No other details have been released. We will update you if we get more information.

Assistant Fire Chief Mike McIntosh also noted that with the warming temperatures, firefighters have been responding to numerous fire sprinkler systems breaks along with numerous domestic water lines breaking: "It has been a busy Christmas Eve so far for the members of GFFR!"

