No injuries in early-morning house fire in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at about 4 a.m.

The fire, along the 5800 block 2nd Avenue North, was reported by a driver that saw the fire while heading to work.

Firefighters responded with a first alarm assignment consisting of four engines and a Battalion Chief. When they arrived, they found the front of the house "fully involved" in fire.

Crews were able to quickly knock down the main body of fire and spent the following couple of hours taking care of hot spots.

GFFR assistant chief Robert Shupe said in a news release that the home appeared to be under renovation and was not occupied; there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Great Falls Fire Rescue Fire Prevention Bureau.



