No injuries in Great Falls trailer fire

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to a fire in a fifth-wheel camper in the alley on Thursday.

It happened near 6th Street North and 7th Avenue shortly after 7 p.m.

The plume of smoke was seen by many people across town.

The camper was parked in the alley and was vacant at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries.

There was minor fire damage to a nearby house.

Great Falls Fire Marshal Mike McIntosh said in a news release that the cause of the fire is still being investigated.