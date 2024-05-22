No injuries in overnight fire in Great Falls

There were no injuries to any people or pets in a fire in Great Falls on Wednesday, May 24, 2024.

Great Falls Fire Rescue said in a news release that firefighters were dispatched just after 1a.m. to the fire on the 1800 block of First Avenue South.

An attached garage was on fire and the fire was threatening the house.

All occupants of the home and all of their pets had safely escaped the house.



GFFR had nine personnel, three fire engines, and one ladder truck assigned to the fire.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire in 15 minutes.

The fire caused extensive damage to the garage and portions of the house.

The American Red Cross was notified and assisted the residents in finding housing for the night.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an unattended electric smoker located next to the garage.

We will update you if we get more information, including any donation drives or fundraisers to help the family.

