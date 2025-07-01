Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
No injuries in overnight garage fire in Great Falls

Great Falls Fire Rescue
Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to an overnight garage fire on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. It happened at 240 31st Avenue South at about 12:25 a.m.

GFFR said in a news release that responding firefighters found a detached garage with living quarters attached to it. The garage was found to have heavy smoke coming from the eaves and fire visible from the lower northwest corner.

As crews were attempting to make entry into the garage, the fire vented through the roof.

Crews were able to make entry into the garage by cutting a hole through the garage door, where they encountered high heat, smoke, and fire in the attic.

D Platoon was able to get control of the fire within about 10 minutes of arrival.

The building sustained heavy damage to half of the structure; there is no word on the dollar amount of damage.

The cause of the fire was ruled as undetermined, and there were no reported injuries.

GFFR said the Montana Air National Guard and Malmstrom Air Force Base fire departments were called in to backfill Stations 3 and 4.

While providing coverage for the city, the crew from Malmstrom responded to a medical call at the Great Falls Housing District.

Garage Fire in Great Falls (July 1, 2025)

