GREAT FALLS — Emergency crews responded to a fire at house in Great Falls on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

The fire happened at about 10 p.m. at 1320 2nd Avenue North.

Great Falls Fire Rescue said in a news release that the fire was due to a wood stove, and that there was minor damage to the house.

There were no injuries, and the occupants were not displaced.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be failure of equipment or heat source.

No other information has been released.