No injuries in Wednesday house fire in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to a fire at house on the 600 block of 27th Avenue NE on Wednesday afternoon (December 11, 2024).

There were no injuries reported.

The agency said in a news release that the fire appears to have started in the kitchen, and caused "extensive damage" to the kitchen and smoke damage to the rest of the house.

The residents of the home were at work when the fire started and were alerted to the fire by a smart home system.

They sent a family member to check on the house, and the family member is the one who found the fire.

There were two dogs in the house at the time of the fire; they were not injured.



The residents have been put in contact with the American Red Cross for immediate assistance.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

We will update you if we get information about how you might be able to help the affected family.

