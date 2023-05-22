No injuries in west-side structure fire

(UPDATE, MAY 21) Great Falls Fire Rescue said in a news release on Sunday that no occupants were in any of the trailers at the time of the fire, and no injuries were sustained by GFFR personnel.

The main trailer that was on fire a total loss, and the exposure trailer sustained moderate fire damage. None of the other trailers were affected by the fire.

Investigators said the trailers were supposed to be vacant as they had the utilities to all the trailers shut off. However, squatters had taken reportedly up residence in three of the five trailers on the property.

GFFR said: "With squatters taking up residency in the main fire trailer, they accumulated a large amount of garbage and other items in and around the trailer making fire suppression efforts difficult.:

GFFR’s Fire Prevention Bureau is working with the Great Falls Police Department to determine the cause of the fire.

(1st REPORT, MAY 20) Emergency crews are at the scene of a fire on the west side of Great Falls. We received the first report of the fire at 9:17 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Great Falls Fire Rescue said at about 9:45 p.m.: "Working Structure Fire on the West side. Please stay clear of area so crews can work safely."

Witnesses have told KRTV that the fire is near the Salvation Army Bargains & Treasures store and the Lido Bar, both located near First Avenue NW and Sixth Street NW.

Initial reports indicate that the fire involves at least one trailer and/or mobile home.

At this point, there is no word on whether anyone has been injured, nor the suspected cause of the fire.



