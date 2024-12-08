Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Great Falls on Sunday, December 8, 2024.

No injuries reported in early-morning house fire

The fire happened near the intersection of Sixth Avenue North and 18th Street.

All residents got out of the house safely, along with one dog.

At this time, a pet cat is unaccounted for.

The house has been deemed a complete loss.

There is no word at this point on the suspected cause of the fire.

GFFR is continuing to investigate.

We will update you if we get more details, including information about how you might be able to help the affected people.

