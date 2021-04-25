No injuries reported in garage fire in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Emergency crews responded to a garage fire at 1221 9th Avenue South on Saturday.

Firefighters were able to quickly control the fire and keep it from extending to nearby yards and structures.

The garage and its contents are considered a total loss, according to Fire Marshal Mike McIntosh.

There were no injuries reported. The dollar amount of damage has not been determined at this point.

McIntosh says the fire was caused due to accidental overloading of the garage's electrical system.

Personnel from Great Falls Fire Rescue and the Great Falls Police Department responded to the fire.