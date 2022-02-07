No injuries reported in Great Falls fire on Sunday

GREAT FALLS — Firefighters responded to a fire at 6020 2nd Avenue North in Great Falls on Sunday, February 6, 2022. The fire was reported at about 9:30 p.m.

Great Falls Fire Rescue said in a news release that firefighters arrived and found a car, camper, and trailer house on fire.

GFFR’s Engine 3 was able to quickly control the fire in the trailer home, and had assistance from firefighters from Malmstrom Air Force Base and Sand Coulee in controlling the fires to the camper and the car.

The trailer house sustained interior damage.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Cascade County Sherriff’s Office and the Sand Coulee Volunteer Fire Department.

