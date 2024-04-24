Watch Now
No injuries reported in Great Falls house fire

Posted at 5:25 PM, Apr 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 19:32:06-04

Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Great Falls on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. It happened along the 1800 block of Sixth Street NW at about 3:15 p.m.

Initial reports indicate that the fire started in a bush and spread to the rest of the home, destroying much of the inside.

All people and pets made it out of the house safely, and there were no injuries reported.

There was also damage to utility infrastructure outside of the home.

There is no word at this point on the estimated value of the damage.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Responding agencies included Great Falls Fire Rescue, Great Falls Police Department, and NorthWestern Energy.

We will update you if we get more information, including any donation drives or fundraisers to help the family.

