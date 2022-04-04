'No More Violence Week' returns to Great Falls with a focus on unity

GREAT FALLS — No More Violence Week returns to Great Falls April 4th through the 8th. The event, now in its eighth year, was founded by Dr. Cherie McKeever and Great Falls College MSU students as a way to bring awareness to and combat violence in our community.

The year’s focus is on unity and prevention. Events for people of all ages will be held around Great Falls throughout the week and include everything from educational seminars to artistic expressions.

More than 25 organizations are joining forces to address topics such as child abuse, partner and family violence, human trafficking, suicide and more.

“When we look at the impact of any sort of violence it does impact all of us, whether we know of someone or even in our community, it does make a difference. That’s why No More Violence Week was created in the first place, was for us to have a community response to addressing some of those really tough topics that usually we say we don’t know what to do about it,” explained Jamie Marshall, No More Violence Week chair.

Events will be offered in-person with virtual options as well.

The first event is called "Threads of Connection: Uniting to Prevent Violence." It will be on Monday, April 4, from 4:00-5:00pm at Paris Gibson Square of Art Museum:

Join us for Threads of Connection: Uniting to Prevent Violence, a family friendly event that will launch NoMore Violence Week 2022! We will be "planting" blue pinwheels out front of the art museum, symbolizing every child deserves a healthy and happy childhood. All are welcome to join the planting! Paris Gibson Square Art Museum will also be hosting a community quilting project, beginning with this event. Community members can come to the Square in the afternoon and create a quilt square. All ages are invited. Squares will also be available at Great Falls Public Library through the week. No registration is needed; just come be a part of this community event!

There will also be a drive at Great Falls College MSU’s Heritage Hall throughout the week to collect items such as a diapers, clothes, food, and more to support several organizations.

Click here to see the full schedule of events .



TRENDING ARTICLES

