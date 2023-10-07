No serious injuries in overnight apartment fire in Great Falls

An apartment building caught fire in Great Falls on Saturday, October 7, 2023. It happened very early in the morning near 11th Avenue South and 35th Street.

Great Falls Fire Rescue says all tenants were able to get out of the building and no one was seriously injured.

There were some people on the top floor who were unable to get down the stairs, and they had to be removed from the building off the balcony.

Several residents were taken to a hospital for further care, most likely due to smoke inhalation.

The apartment building sustained a substantial amount of damage, but the dollar amount has not yet been determined.

GFFR believes the fire started from a resident smoking in the building, but has not yet definitively stated that to be the cause.

MTN News Apartment fire in Great Falls - October 7, 2023

Firefighters received mutual aid from Malmstrom Air Force Base and the Montana Air National Guard.

There is no word yet on how many people may have been at least temporarily displaced, or how people can help.

We will update you if we get more information.

ALSO: Around mid-day on Saturday, GFFR crews responded to a ‘working fire’ in the vicinity Eighth Avenue North and 25th Street; no details have been released regarding that fire at this point.

