Nursing program at Great Falls College is planning a major upgrade

GREAT FALLS — Thanks to the largest single donation ever made to a college of nursing in the United States, the Great Falls College-MSU nursing campus along with four others in the state are expanding.

The $101-million dollar donation was announced in August at Montana State University in Bozeman.

Sarah Shannon, dean of the College of Nursing at Montana State University, said at the time, “We will be constructing new, expanded nursing education buildings on each of our nursing campuses located in Bozeman, Missoula, Kalispell, Great Falls, and Billings.”

The Great Falls campus has been operating since 1937, and now will be getting a major upgrade thanks to its share of the donation, using it for a new building.

Faculty say it will help give students a more modern approach to nursing school – and allow them to increase their class sizes.

Campus director Susan Luparell says the expansion will provide the school opportunities in the form of expanding class sizes and also addressing needs in the community.

“In terms of our student experience, it will allow us to have modern facilities, modern simulation labs, modern classrooms, so that they can have an improved experience and so we can kind of unleash some creativity as faculty. Even more important than that in many ways is the ability to help offset the nursing shortage in Montana. We know we have a nursing shortage. We know the pandemic has certainly shown the need for nurses. What we’re trying to do is bridge the gap in that shortage,” Luparell said. “We’re beyond grateful for this historic donation. It will give our students and staff a more updated and better experience.”

The college is still vetting architects and going over designs for their new building, but the ball is rolling, and faculty are thrilled to be getting more space and say it will be more effective for teaching students.

Chris Borst is an assistant clinical professor at the college and runs her own private practice in Choteau.

She agrees that there is a need in the community and thinks the donation will help many people in the state, not just students and staff.

“We have a need for nurses who understand psych. We have a need for a lot, including space on our campus. Sometimes, we’re cramped in rooms, and we do the best we can with what we have,” Borst said. “The expansion will give us more room for our students and provide them with their current and even future needs. We’re so exciting about expanding the school and providing more nurses.”

Campus staff in Great Falls don’t know yet when ground will be broken, but say they’re excited about the donation and what it can bring to the community.