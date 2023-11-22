'Nutcracker!' features Great Falls ballet students

GREAT FALLS — On Wednesday, November 22, the world-famous Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet comes to Great Falls.

The Mansfield Theater has sold out, selling more than 1,600 tickets for the first performance of Nutcracker! in Montana since before the COVID pandemic.

While most of the performers are professionals, some of the younger performers are kids from the Great Falls area.

Through the Nutcracker’s Dance With Us program, 20 youth from age six to 18 years old are able to be a part of an unforgettable holiday experience.

The kids practiced at Great Falls Balco, a ballet studio in Great Falls. Run by former professional ballet dancer Jenny Hutto, the kids have spent the past few months getting ready for their big show.

“This opportunity is really special in that the kids will be able to dance on stage with professional ballet dancers, and it is a profession,” Hutto said. “It's something that, being in Great Falls, Montana, we don't have all of the resources that bigger cities do. So for this company to come in and work with us, it's giving these kids an opportunity to perform on a big stage that would otherwise be really hard to do on a local level."

More information on the Dance With Us program can be found here: https://nutcracker.com/dance-with-us-program/

Information on Great Falls Balco can be found here: https://greatfallsbalco.com

