Observing 'National Doctors Day' in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — National Doctor's Day is held March 30th of every year, and provides the opportunity for anyone to give thanks to their physician. The industry is known to be one of the most difficult, a part of why it’s important for community members to recognize the hard work they put in on a daily basis to save lives.

Bridget Brennan, the chief medical officer at Benefis Health System in Great Falls, knew from a very young age that she wanted to be a doctor, stemming from her family influence and her love of science, and most importantly the desire to help people.

When asked about what the day-to-day duties are like, she said, "It's hard work, and that's what you've got to be willing to jump in and do. You've got to be willing to study hard, you've got to be willing to learn how to deal with patients and people, and we certainly still need healthcare professionals."

On National Doctors Day, Brennan expressed the importance that doctors serve in our community.

"While it's not something we limit to one day as far as our gratitude for their service, it does give us an opportunity I think to let them know how much we appreciate their dedication because truly we would not be a health system without our doctors," she explained.

According to data published by the Association of American Medical Colleges , the U.S. could see an estimated shortage of between 37,000 to 100,000 by 2024.

Despite all the challenges and stress that comes with working in this industry, being able to connect with patients and the feeling of saving lives is what makes the biggest difference.

According to the U.S. Census bureau, the first Doctors' Day observance was held on March 30, 1933, by the Barrow County Alliance, in Winder, Georgia. The idea of setting aside a day to honor physicians was conceived by Eudora Brown Almond, wife of Dr. Charles B. Almond, and the recognition occurred on the anniversary of the first administration of anesthesia by Dr. Crawford W. Long in Jefferson, Georgia, in 1842.”

On February 21, 1991, President George H.W. Bush officially marked March 30th as National Doctors Day.



