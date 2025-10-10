The Great Falls Rescue Mission hosted a 24-hour live stream event to raise awareness about homelessness in the community, with Executive Director Jim McCormick sitting on a bench outside the Cameron Family Center for the entire duration.

McCormick was on the bench from 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 9, through 1 p.m. on Friday, October 10, conducting what he calls "conversations on a bench."

On Friday morning, reporter Brianna Juneau was on the bench to talk with McCormick about the event:

'On The Bench' at the Great Falls Rescue Mission

"Conversations on a bench is to make communities more aware of the homeless situation in our country, in our communities, and to try and bring some of the things that most people don't know, to light, so that they have a better understanding," McCormick said.

During the livestream, he talked with community leaders and service providers, including the mayor, city manager, deputy city manager, former fire chief, and representatives from organizations like Neighborworks, Sober Life, and Alliance for Youth.

"Our civic leaders see it from a different light, and I just wanted to get their input onto what they see is the number one problem," McCormick said.