One person critically injured in apartment fire in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — One person sustained critical injuries in a fire in Great Falls on Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

It happened at about 3:30 a.m. at the Voyageur Apartments at 1630 Division Road.

Great Falls Fire Rescue said in a news release that firefighters encountered smoke in the hallway and upgraded the incident to a full structure fire response.

Crews were able to make entry into the affected apartment to locate and contain the fire, limiting damage to the point of origin.

One person was found in the apartment and sustained burn injuries and required critical prehospital care, according to GFFR. The person was airlifted to a regional burn center in Salt Lake City for further treatment.

A fire watch was posted, and the sprinkler riser was shut down after the incident.

The agency says the cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but does not appear to be criminal in nature.

GFFR noted the importance of working smoke alarms, fire sprinkler systems, and the prompt reporting of fires. Early notification allows crews to respond quickly, limiting fire spread and improving outcomes.

We will update you if we get more information.

