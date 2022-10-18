One person injured in Great Falls house fire

GREAT FALLS — A person was injured after an early-morning house fire in Great Falls on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

Great Falls Fire Rescue said in a news release that crews responded to the fire on the 800 block of 47th Street South, where they found the resident of the house sitting on the front steps.

The person sustained burns and smoke injuries, and was taken by ambulance to Benefis Health System. The extent of the person's injuries has not been released.

The house sustained smoke and heat damage; there is no word on the estimated value of the damage.

The fire was caused by smoking materials that came in contact with portable oxygen materials, according to the news release.

GFFR noted that if you use home oxygen, you should not smoke while wearing your oxygen cannulas, or around any of the oxygen materials.



TRENDING ARTICLES

