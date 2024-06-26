Opening date postponed for new Aquatic & Recreation Center

The City of Great Falls said on Wednesday that due to a "glitch" with the electrical system, the ribbon-cutting and tours of the Scheels Aim High Big Sky Recreation Center that were scheduled for Friday, June 28, have been postponed.

City officials said in a news release that the problem "is beyond the control of the contractor and owner."

The opening of the facility that had been planned for Saturday, June 29, 2024, has been postponed as well.

City officials say that once they have a "clear fix and definitive information" for the situation, they will announce a new date for the ribbon-cutting and opening of the facility.

(JUNE 18, 2024) The new Scheels Aim High Big Sky Aquatic & Recreation Center in Great Falls is scheduled to open on Saturday, June 29, 2024. for full facility operations.

A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony will be on Friday, June 28, at 5pm, followed by facility tours from 5:30 pm-7 pm.

The new facility features a full court gymnasium, eight-lane lap pool, sauna, universal changing rooms, cardio and weight machines, elevated walking track, splash pad, community enrichment classes, group fitness, special events, and a giant water slide.

From May 6, 2024:



Passes and memberships are available at the Great Falls Park and Recreation Administration offices, or starting Monday, June 24 at Scheels Aim High Big Sky at 900 29th Street South (in Lions Park).

Click here for information about fees and passes.

