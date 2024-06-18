Opening date set for 'Aim High Big Sky Aquatic & Recreation Center'

The new Scheels Aim High Big Sky Aquatic & Recreation Center in Great Falls is scheduled to open on Saturday, June 29, 2024. for full facility operations.

A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony will be on Friday, June 28, at 5pm, followed by facility tours from 5:30 pm-7 pm.

The new facility features a full court gymnasium, eight-lane lap pool, sauna, universal changing rooms, cardio and weight machines, elevated walking track, splash pad, community enrichment classes, group fitness, special events, and a giant water slide.

Passes and memberships are available at the Great Falls Park and Recreation Administration offices, or starting Monday, June 24 at Scheels Aim High Big Sky at 900 29th Avenue South (in Lions Park).

Click here for information about fees and passes.

