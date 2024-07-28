Opportunities, Inc. Head Start now accepting applications

GREAT FALLS — Opportunities, Inc. Head Start is looking for more people to apply for the upcoming school year.

“We serve children birth to five,” said Bobbie Sue Talmage, the Behavior and Disability Specialist for Opportunities Inc, “And we’re here today to hand out applications and encourage people to get their children enrolled for this Fall.”

The free daycare gets kids ready for kindergarten and beyond, helping them grow as learners.



“It starts kids in the right place for education,” Talmage said, “…Lifelong learners is what kids from Head Start become.”

Callan was a head start student who is now going in to fourth grade.

“It was just so fun at Head Start,” Callan said, “I had so much fun, and there was literally so many nice teachers there.”

Head Start encourages anyone to apply, even if they are not sure they fully qualify.

More information and applications can be found at their website by clicking here.