Opportunities Inc. hosts 'Community Action Day'

Melissa Giard
Posted at 7:28 AM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 09:46:35-04

GREAT FALLS — Opportunities Inc. hosted 'Community Action Day' in Great Falls on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The event provided information about services and programs offered by the agency.

It's located at 905 1st Avenue North. For more information, call 406-761-0310, email oppincquestion@gfoppinc.org, or click here to visit the website.

