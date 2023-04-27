Opportunities, Inc. is conducting a Community Needs Assessment Survey

Opportunities, Inc. in Great Falls is conducting a 2023 Community Needs Assessment Survey.

Individuals and families living in Cascade, Chouteau, Glacier, Pondera, Teton and Toole counties are invited to fill out the short anonymous survey.

Opportunities, Inc. said in a news release that the survey results will help the agency "assess the needs of the communities it serves and build responsive services and partnerships to help meet the identified community needs."

To complete the survey online, click here.

Paper surveys are also available at the main Opportunities, Inc. office at 905 First Avenue North in Great Falls.

For more information, contact Beth at 406-761-0310 or bethb@gfoppinc.org, or click here to visit the website.

