Out & About (September 2025)

PLANE PULL

Get ready to pull for a purpose at the Great Falls Plane Pull on Friday, September 13, 2025, at Holman Aviation, 1940 Airport Court. Check-in opens at 10:00 a.m., with the pull starting at 12:00 p.m. Teams of 8 will compete to see who can pull a full-size aircraft 12 feet the fastest — all while raising funds for Special Olympics Montana. No experience necessary — just strength, teamwork, and a whole lot of heart. Team fundraising minimum $500. Spectators are welcome, and costumes and team spirit are encouraged! Don't miss this unforgettable day of fun, competition, and inclusion. Click here for more information.

ARTS ON FIRE FESTIVAL

Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art will host its annual Arts On Fire Festival on Saturday, September 13, from 10am to 4pm. The event is free and open to the public, with a particular focus on families and art enthusiasts of all ages. Click here to see the full schedule of events.

MY BEST DAY 5K

The annual fundraiser for the Jake Arntson Memorial Fund will be on Sunday, September 14, at West Bank Park starting at noon. For more information or to register, click here.

SMART DRIVER COURSE

The AARP Smart Driver course is a four-hour session designed for drivers 50 and older. Participants will learn how to adjust to changes that affect older drivers, as well as defensive driving techniques. The cost of the course is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members. The course will be held on September 16, 2025 from 1:00 PM to 5:30 PM at Cascade County Aging Services, 1801 Benefis Court. To register, call 406-454-6990 and mention driver safety course, or register online at https://www.aarp.org/auto/driver-safety/locations/ [aarp.org]

JUDITH BASIN COUNTY COURTHOUSE CENTENNIAL

It will be on September 17, 2025 4-6pm at JB Co. Courthouse 91 3rd St. N. Stanford, MT. Celebration will include a public address, time capsule dedication, courthouse tours and displays as well as refreshments. For more information, call 406-566-2277.

BENEFIT FOR NADINE'S CANCER FIGHT

Come out to the Black Eagle Community Center on September 19 from 6pm to 10pm and support an amazing local tattoo artist Nadine from Neon Oak Tattoo and her family as she kicks cancer’s butt. We will be having live music, a live and silent auction, 50/50 raffle, and food trucks. Click here for more information.

THRESHING BEE & BAZAAR

Teton Antique Steam & Gas Association's Annual Threshing Bee and Bazaar spans several days: Friday, September 19, noon to 5pm; Saturday, September 20, 8am to 5pm; Sunday, September 21, 8am to 5pm. At the TASGA Showgrounds in Choteau, Montana, two blocks south of City Park. For more information, call Sandy at 406-289-0128, or click here. Event will feature Threshing, Saw milling, Kids Train Rides, Kids Tractors Pull (Sat.), Parade Daily, Vintage Equipment, Blacksmithing, Historic Buildings including "new" old General Store and Post Office, Pottery Making, Vendors, Crafters and Exhibitors, Food, Entertainment/Music Horse Drawn Wagon Rides, Multi Prize Raffle.

ROCK CONCERT

Never Say Never 20-year reunion show on Saturday, September 20. Doors open at 6pm, band plays at 8pm, at the Black Eagle Community Center (2332 Smelter Avenue NE). Admission is $10. Drinks, music, and memories! Dress like it's 2005! For more information, click here.

PHEASANT FEST

The annual Pheasant Fest for Farm In The Dell will be on Saturday, September 20, at the Fairfield Community Hall, starting at 5:30pm. Join us for an evening of games, raffles, and silent and live auctions to raise funds for the

Farm In The Dell-Rocky Mountain Front! Admission is $10. For more information, call 406.590.2744, or click here.

GOLF TOURNAMENT

Charity Women-only golf tournament. 3 women scramble will be on September 20 at Anaconda Hills Golf Course. Funds raised help our organization help breast cancer patients request. For more information, call 406-750-0415.

OPTIMIST CLUB PRE-HOLIDAY SHOW

Coming up on Saturday, September 27, from 9am to 6pm and Sunday, September 28, from 9am to 3pm at Montana ExpoPark Exhibition Hall in Great Falls. Come visit our family-friendly event! Let us solve your holiday shopping needs with our talented crafters and home-based businesses. We have something for everyone!! Entry is free! For more information, call 406-590-7546.

5K & 1-MILE FUN RUN

Lace up and join us for the Hot Pursuit 5K & 1-Mile Fun Run on Saturday, September 27, at Gibson Park in Great Falls. The race kicks off at 10:00 a.m., with check-in beginning at 9:00 a.m. Open to all and supports Special Olympics Montana. Registration is $35 for adults and $15 for youth 12 & under, with official 5K timing available for those who register by Wednesday, September 24 at 5:00 p.m. Costumes are highly encouraged — especially those dressed as your favorite law enforcement or firefighter hero! Come run, walk, or cheer as we race toward a more inclusive Montana. Click here for more information.

CRAFT FAIR

Craft Fair & Flea Market on September 27, 2025, from 9:00AM-3:00PM at 401 21st Street in Black Eagle. Admission is $25 for members, $35 for non-members. Fundraiser for Rescue Mission Family Center. For more information call 406-403-2133.

LEWISTOWN GUN SHOW

Happening October 10,11, 12 at the Fergus County Fair Grounds Trade Center in Lewistown. Doors open Friday 3-7, Saturday 9-6, and Sunday 9-3. $10 adult admission, kids 12 and under free with adult, good for all three days. Come buy, sell, or trade. For more information, call Mike at 406-366-1459.

YWCA EMPTY BOWLS EVENT

Mark your calendars for October 25 from 11 AM - 2 PM! This heartwarming fundraiser brings together community members to support those in need while enjoying a simple meal of soup and bread, symbolizing the fight against hunger and food insecurity. Attendees will choose a handcrafted bowl, made by local artisans, to take home as a reminder of the empty bowls in our community. Click here for more information, or call the YWCA at 406-452-1315.

NUTCRACKER

Celebrate America’s favorite Christmas tradition with an international cast that unites world-class talent from renowned ballet capitals across the globe. Featuring choreography by acclaimed Ukrainian choreographer Viktor Davydiuk, the show uniquely blends classical ballet and Tchaikovsky’s timeless score with jaw-dropping acrobatics, larger than life puppets and stunning hand-crafted sets and costumes. Don’t miss this chance to create memories of a lifetime with friends and family of all ages. Get tickets now! November 13th at 7 at 2 Park Dr S, Great Falls, MT 59401.

FREE ICE SKATING

The Great Falls Figure Skating Club invites members of our community to join us on November 21 at 5:20pm-6:15pm at the Great Falls Iceplex (4001 29th St SW) to try ice skating for free. Skaters must be over the age of 4, adults are welcome to attend. skate rental is available for $5. Come 15 minutes early to get your skates on and fill out your waiver. No experience is necessary. For more information call 303-590-5046.