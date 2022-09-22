'Out Of The Darkness Walk' scheduled for Sunday

On Sunday, September 25, you have an opportunity to help raise awareness about suicide prevention and get some exercise in the process.

The 2022 Central Montana Out Of The Darkness Walk will be held at Gibson Park in Great Falls.

There will be a short presentation at 1 p.m. and then the walk will start. Check-in for the walk begins at noon.

According to the latest data from the CDC , Montana has third highest suicide death rate in the country; it is the ninth-leading cause of death in Montana.

"In the last five years that I've done the walk we've had really deep, dark conversations at the walk but we also have seen a lot of hope. Some people, it just depends on what their comfort level is and where they're at in their grieving or in their struggles. You'll see a wide variety of things, you'll see tears but you'll also see smiles,” said walk chair Tiffany Sweeney.

The walk is free but registration is required. You can register in person or by clicking here .

For more information, call 810-701-5135 or email centralmtootd@gmail.com, or click here to visit the event page.



