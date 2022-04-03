Overnight fire at Great Falls RV park

GREAT FALLS — We have received several reports of a fire that happened on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the Great Falls RV Park, located at 1403 11th Avenue SW (formerly Dick's RV Park).

A witness told MTN that there were two people living in the RV.

He said the fire broke out on the front end of the RV and the two people had to go through the fire to get out.

He said the two people were injured and believes they were taken to a hospital; there is no word at this point on the nature or severity of their injuries.

He also said a car belonging to the two people in the RV was damaged.

We have also received reports that two pets died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

We are working to get confirmation and details, including how you might be able to help, and will keep you updated.



TRENDING ARTICLES

