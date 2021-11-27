Parade Of Lights in Great Falls on Saturday

GREAT FALLS — Two cherished holiday traditions are set to return to downtown Great Falls, with the theme this year of "All is Merry and Bright."

The 27th annual Parade Of Lights will be on Saturday, November 27, starting at 6 p.m. The parade ends in front of the Civic Center and culminates with the lighting of a giant Christmas tree.

The parade will stage near 8th Street on Central Avenue, and then head straight down to the Civic Center.

And on Friday, December 3, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., downtown Great Falls will host 38th annual Christmas Stroll along Central Avenue.

There will be activities on several of the blocks, including the Polar Plunge on the 500 block, KMON Radio Cash Giveaway on the 400 Block, Ice Carving, Santa's arrival on the 300 block, food vendors, and much more, according to Kellie Pierce of the Downtown Great Falls Association.

You can also buy a Stroll Button for $5 for a chance to win one of several prizes, including a grand prize Ski & Soak Winter Getaway at White Sulphur Springs. The Great Falls Trolley will be at the Stroll with buttons and will also be selling the Historic Preservation Committee's holiday ornament.

The Facebook page for the Stroll says: "Come enjoy family activities, food vendors, Santa, and much more. Bring the whole family to enjoy the holiday season. This year's Christmas Stroll Button is designed by Sheree Nelson and will be on sale at various locations downtown soon - stay tuned for more details as we get closer to the Stroll date!"

Both events were canceled last year due to COVID restrictions.

Here is video from the 2018 Parade Of Lights:

