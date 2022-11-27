'Parade Of Lights' delights crowd in downtown Great Falls

It was all lights in Downtown Great Falls as the annual "Parade of Lights" was underway on Saturday night.

Hundreds of people flocked to Central Avenue from Sixth Street all the way to Park Drive in celebrating the start to the holiday season.

There were some newcomers, as well as returners looking to enjoy another year of festivities.

"We hardly ever miss a Parade of Lights," said Kathy Simonsen. "We love it. It's just the start of the holidays, so we really enjoy."

Participants during the "Parade of Lights" included of Great Falls Fire Rescue, Great Falls Emergency Services, Carnahan's' Towing, and many more.

Linda Sowell represented Meadowgold at the Parade of Lights. She said it's all about bringing people together for the holiday season.

"The Parade of Lights is an awesome opportunity for the community to come together," she said. "Meadowgold supports our community in so many different ways. We're excited to share the kickoff to the Christmas Season."

The event culminated with Santa Claus officially turning on the lights of the Christmas tree in front of the Civic Center.

Coming up on Friday, December 2, will be the annual Downtown Great Falls Christmas Stroll from 5pm until 9pm. The event along Central Avenue features food vendors, live music, arts and crafts, and more. Among the highlights will be the Polar Plunge - featuring brave teams who jump into a frigid pool to raise money to benefit Special Olympics Montana. The plunge will begin at 7pm at the intersection of Central Avenue and Fifth Street.

