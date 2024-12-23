Great Falls teen honored with 'Future Medical Leaders' award

GREAT FALLS — Kylie Anne Trammell has always been a motivated student.

Trammell said, “Ever since I was super young, I've always wanted to go into the medical field. It's always been a huge thing for me, and I want to be a general surgeon.”

Her work ethic has taken her far, with a 3.98 GPA and involvement with the student council and sports.

Trammell said, “I'm very involved in a lot of the leadership aspects of it and I really enjoy it”

However, she was still shocked when she got a letter in the mail, saying she was nominated for the Congress of Future Medical Leaders Award of Excellence.

Trammell said, “I definitely cried. I was very, very excited.”

The award will have Trammell in Boston, meeting medical leaders, attending a live surgery, and even accepting the award from Nobel Prize winner Mario Capecchi.

Trammell said, “I think getting this award kind of is just launching me more farther into that. And it's more…being it's concrete now, that like, that's what I want to do.”

She told her father about the opportunity, and he sprang into action.



Justin Trammell said, “I actually bought the laser engraver kind of out of boredom a couple of years ago. And, I was like, hey, you know, what can I do with it?”

A Covid purchase out of boredom is now helping the Trammells raise money for Boston.

Justin said, “I asked her like, ‘Hey,’ you know, ‘Do you want to use a laser engraver and raise some money?’ She was like, ‘Absolutely, let's do it.’ So that's what I'm doing now.

In a matter of minutes, a slate coaster is ready to be sold, with 100% of the profit going toward Kylie.

Justin said, “I'm so proud of my daughter with everything that she does. And this is another thing for me to be proud of.”

Justin is grateful for the support not only for the coasters, but for his daughter as well.

Justin said, “It's awesome. You know, a community can come together and, you know, even support one single student, you know, shows the community cares.”

If you would like to place an order, or for more information, click here.